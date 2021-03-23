These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ashley Nicole Stephenson, 38, 400 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 11:37 a.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Antoinette Marie Caceres, 34, 200 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:16 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
• Xavier Johnathan Hill, 23, 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:28 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and probation violation.
• Thomas Patrick Barbour, 27, Muncie, booked at 5:28 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Ryan Eugene Clark Tallman, 24, 1200 block of County Road 350 South, booked at 5:59 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of work release and failure to appear.
• Cecil Dean Adams, 25, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 6:04 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steffany Anne Galloway, 24, Elwood, booked at 6:42 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Alexander Ryan Jones, 24, Indianapolis, booked at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Jim Patrick O’Bryant, 58, 1600 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
• Steven Christopher Powless, 35, Alexandria, booked at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Demetrius Deonte Boone, 25, 2000 block of Nelle Street, Anderson, booked at 4:12 a.m. Saturday, escape, hold for work release and probation violation.
• Loretta Yvonne Mitchell, 51, 2100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, battery.
• Raul Moreno III, 32, Harlingen, Texas, booked at 10:38 a.m. Saturday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Tristan Rawlings Floyd, 35, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
• Michael Robert Rains, 45, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:32 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, habitual traffic offender and possession of paraphernalia.
• Billy Mike Goodpastor, 45, 2800 block of County Road 150 South, Anderson, booked at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, battery.
• Nikote August Padgett, 25, 900 block of East Post Road, Anderson, booked at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy, false informing and probation violation.
• Leande Martel Walker-Kayzer, 28, 1600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dennis Carroll Harmon Jr., 46, Pendleton, booked at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeremiah Joe Cleary, 42, 1900 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 8:46 a.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence, burglary, false informing and criminal mischief.
• Vaughn Eugene Pratt Jr., 29, Tipton, booked at 9:41 a.m. Sunday, escape, three counts of violation of drug court, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, operator never licensed, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Michael Leroy Day, 69, 100 block of Scott Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Andrew Steelsmith, 39, Greendale, booked at 2:16 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Leo Duston, 31, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson, booked at 3:29 p.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alexis Christine Bair, 24, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson, booked at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chelsie Ski Blackwell, 24, Elwood, booked at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cory C. Hollingsworth, 30, Alexandria, booked at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard Lee Domke, 62, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 8:28 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kenneth Jesse Howell Jr., 34, homeless, booked at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, escape and violation of work release.
• Joshua Matthew Brown, 24, Summitville, booked at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, warrant from Edgewood Town Court.
• Emmanual Louis Perez, 26, Noblesville, booked at 9:38 p.m. Sunday, confinement, domestic battery, strangulation, interference with reporting of a crime and probation violation.
• Austin Ryan Baysinger, 25, Muncie, booked at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, two counts of contempt of court.
• Korbin Michael Roby, 20, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 3:40 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Tyler Vontrell Jackson, 30, 1100 block of Malibu Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:40 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.