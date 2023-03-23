Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Heather Michelle Griffith, 36, 4000 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson, booked at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
Jonathan Matthew Swinford, 42, Noblesville, booked at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft and burglary.
Donald Joe Sweigart II, 30, Alexandria, booked at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft.
Dashawn Gregory Ragsdale McCoy, 20, Clarksville, booked at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Paul Thomas Mullins Jr., 38, Fortville, booked at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Zechariah Luvante Simmons, 29, 3000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Esli Obed Rocha-Dimas, 23, Elwood, booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
Joshua Michael Julian, 43, Summitville, booked at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator.
Seth Dean Crockett, 30, Carmel, booked at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, fraud, theft and probation violation.
Michael Kent Richwine, 32, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana and violation of adult day reporting.
Johnny Ray Angel, 53, Elwood, booked at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and probation violation.