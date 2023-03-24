Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kevin Laron Byrd, 43, 1900 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson, booked at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of court commitment.
Heath Michael Savage, 45, Arcadia, booked at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Baris Levi Joyner, 28, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Zachary Alexander Jones, 26, 4800 block of West Lincoln Road, Anderson, booked at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Matthew Craig Williamson, 47, 1100 block of Sandra Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, theft of a firearm.
Anthony Ray Carnes, 43, Noblesville, booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Taylor Paige Stohler, 25, 5400 block of South County Road 100 East, Anderson, booked at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Victor Sanford, 32, address unknown, booked at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
Lance Dean Stewart, 36, 1100 Water Bluff Way, Anderson, booked at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Hunter Matthew Charles, 26, Muncie, booked at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, confinement.
David Edward Arnold Sr., 55, 2300 block of Monroe Street, Anderson, booked at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, confinement, domestic battery, intimidation and three counts of failure to appear.