Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jordan Tyler Agnew, 37, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Kyle Douglas Harrison, 37, 200 block of North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:35 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jacob Eugene Stansberry, 47, 100 block of South Pennsylvania Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:18 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Amber Dawn Monce, 28, 100 block of Jarrit Drive, Sheridan. Booked 3:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kristina Marie Hager-Marcure, 28, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Friday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Ian Eugene Pitts, 42, 200 block of North Blake Street, Sheridan. Booked 5:20 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tony Reginald Stout, 37, 3200 block of Batavia Road, Nashville. Booked 7:34 p.m. Friday, two counts auto theft.
• Tyler Clinton Thompson, 32, 1500 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Margaret Martt, 43, 1400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:08 a.m. Saturday, four counts contempt of court and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Joseph Francis Rastetter II, 37, 800 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:31 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher Leon Frye, 44, 17600 block of North County Road 400 West, Elwood. Booked 4:32 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Aaron Duane Pritchett, 38, 300 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:12 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Alexis M. Radford, 29, 2300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:10 p.m. Saturday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of syringe.
• Coty Alan Jackson, 32, 2300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:12 p.m. Saturday, four counts failure to appear, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of syringe and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Hayley Lynn Anderson, 29, 400 block of North West Street, Tipton. Booked 9:19 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Dawn Wolf, 36, 2600 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 12:48 a.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Amanda Rae Stabler, 31, 1600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:55 a.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention and contempt of court.
• Preston Tylor Brooks, 23, homeless. Booked 1:57 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of dependent/child and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Rachel Ann Cutsinger, 39, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:23 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Preston James Buckner, 27, 1800 block of East Fairlawn Way, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Stacie Renee Leever, 46, 400 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 6:31 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and violation of probation.
• Bridgette Marie Abbott, 36, 100 block of South Pennsylvania Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:32 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe.
• Jessica Lynn Lee, 42, 800 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:51 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and false informing/reporting.
• Rueben Jamal Grant, 33, 1200 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and criminal mischief with less than $750 property damage.
• Travis Michael Hendrix, 24, 400 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Monday, escape/violating home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, violation of in-home detention, identity deception, false reporting and operator never licensed.
• Lindsie Leri Kalisz, 33, 300 block of Harlan Boulevard, Markleville. Booked 6:01 a.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin Dwayne Burks, 35, 2000 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Monday, molest of a child 14 or younger and confinement.
• Tony Lamar Thompson, 36, 2200 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Ricardo D Acosta, 39. 200 block of North East Street, Arcadia. Booked 11:46 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Quinton DeTaun Bullock, 31, 9100 block of West Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:50 a.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Christopher Joseph Hobbs, 32, 3200 block of East 300 North, Anderson. Booked 3:52 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Sterling Hunter Armstrong, 30, 300 block of East South G Street, Gas City. Booked 4:13 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Caitlyn Alexandra Fernandez Duarte, 24, 700 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Jaime Lynn Abbott, 45, 1500 block of South Ind. 37, Elwood. Booked 10:47 p.m. Monday, disorderly conduct.
• Cris Laron Greer, 30, 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:53 p.m. Monday, operator never licensed; two counts failure to appear; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a handgun without a license.
• David D. Chambers Jr., 31, 5600 block of Grand Vista Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jeffrey Lee Cole, 50, 1500 block of South Branson, Marion. Booked 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft and operator never licensed.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 35, homeless. Booked 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.
• Melissa Beth Faulstich, 52, 500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and neglect of dependent/child.
• Mark Bradley Maddox, 50, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, arson of a dwelling.
• Chad Michael Gray, 21, 300 block of Edgewood Place East, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jody Marie Pohl, 37, 3300 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Brian Lee Kaylor, 32, 1300 block of West Ind. 32, Yorktown. Booked 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dustin Dale Smith, 39, 100 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Hailyana Justine Moles, 21, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self when stopped for an infraction/ordinance and operator never licensed.
