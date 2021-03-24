These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jeffrey Matthew Robinson, 45, Elwood, booked at 8:55 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Ralph Drake, 50, 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 9:13 a.m. Monday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Quentin Lee Hinkle, 26, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 12:42 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Christopher Glenn Hossman, 37, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 12:48 p.m. Monday, sex offender registration violation and probation violation.
• Bryan Scott Garringer, 39, 900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:50 p.m. Monday, residential entry.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 31, Elwood, booked at 7:36 p.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, probation violation, hold for in-home detention.
• Thomas James Giselbach, 44, Elwood, booked at 7:46 p.m. Monday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, false informing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sarah Katherine Havens, 32, Elwood, booked at 7:48 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, possession of a syringe, probation violation.
• Ross Leah Garlington, 33, Elwood, booked at 7:55 p.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
• William Kelly Aynes, 44, 900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:14 p.m. Monday, intimidation, domestic battery and probation violation.
• Joelle Marie Boothe, 51, Alexandria, booked at 8:27 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Brant Gregory Davis, 47, Pendleton, booked at 9:46 p.m. Monday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Florence Louise Oakes, 56, 300 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:53 p.m. Monday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Stevie-Lynn Lagle, 36, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
