Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Marcus Wayne Deweese Sr., 43, Middletown, booked at 8:31 a.m. Thursday, public indecency and three counts of child exploitation.
Marc Aaron Slayton, 65, Elwood, booked at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Brandon Lamar Lewis, 42, address unknown, 10:44 a.m. Thursday, battery.
Christopher Shane Melton, 47, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, felon in possession of a firearm.
Latisha Joann Contreras, 40, Alexandria, booked at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and parole violation.
Maurijah Alana May, 21, 1000 block of Laurel Street, Anderson, booked at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, violation of adult day reporting, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
Harley Christine Harless, 29, 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:58 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Billy Gene Payne Jr., 41, Elwood, booked at 8:01 p.m. Thursday, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic violator, four counts of probation violation, two counts of failure to appear and three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.