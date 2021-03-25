Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Matthew David Barnes, 42, 4200 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation.
John Taylor Nicholas, 29, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear.
Landon Reis Hogge, 19, 2600 block of State Street, Anderson, booked at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
Rosendo Garcia-Sierra, 33, Elwood, booked at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving with a suspended license.
Freddy A. Stamm, 55, 3600 block of County Road 200 West, Anderson, booked at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.
Damon Maurice Fuller Jr., 27, 900 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, battery and institutional criminal mischief.
Kerwin Jaowan Cole, 39, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson, booked at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Michael Aaron Hill, 38, Muncie, booked at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Chad Gray, 20, no address, booked at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Tony Allen White, 39, 1100 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Quentin Lee Hinkle, 26, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
Dustin Shawn Rector, 33, Indianapolis, booked at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jamie Ann Fischer, 28, 1600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Brandon Charles Hancock, 30, Mountain Home, Arkansas, booked at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
Danny Ray Holland, 50, 100 block of Records Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
Kevin Kyle Morrow, 57, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for work release.
Bryan Thomas Gunn, 59, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed, obstruction of justice, driving with a suspended license, false identity statement and failure to appear.
Rickye Dawann Gosha, 32, 1600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
