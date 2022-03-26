Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 240. Total in custody 337.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Charles Cornelius Elkins, 60, 2100 block of South Washington Street, Marion. Booked 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Spencer Dakota Nice, 22, 800 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Dena Lee Conwell, 41, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief with property damage less than $750.
• Quedellis Dequon Green III, 32, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Morgan Cynthia Walker, 29, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and driving while suspended with another suspension within 10 years.
• Shane Michael Allen Swift, 32, 10800 block of South Ross Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Alexander Miranda Ortiz, 36, 2900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, murder.
• William Anthony Carter, 57, 2300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Brian Keith Chase, 54, 500 block of South Messick Road, New Castle. Booked 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, five counts failure to appear.
• Holly Lynne Fahrnkopf, 51, 11800 block of Pronghorn Circle, Noblesville. Booked 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Ariana Sherrae White, 30, 700 block of West 15th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kenneth Vance Jarrett, 41, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, three counts invasion of privacy, three counts failure to appear, residential entry and stalking.
• Howard James McCoy, 58, 300 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:49 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Anthony Nicholas Milazzo, 26, 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation.
• Malana Kay Brown, 48, 1800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, three counts violation of probation, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jeffrey Michael Croy, 38, 200 block of East Second Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• William Henry Ingram IV, 20, 2500 block of East Second Street, Anderson. Booked 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Tarrence Andtray Martin-Dennis, 30, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Wesley William Hughes, 31, 200 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction; possession of a handgun without a license; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; two counts possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Jalen John David Burnette, 20, 5400 block of Rue Monet, Indianapolis. Booked 1:27 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Amir Calif Walker, 37, 1000 block of Robin Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Thursday, confinement, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy Patrick Cannon, 28, 2100 block of Washington St., Muncie. Booked 2:12 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Kaylee Brooke Jones, 23, 300 block of West Vinyard St., Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. Thursday, confinement.
• Crystal Lynn Adams, 27, 100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 3:47 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Suzanne Patricia Godwin, 59, 300 block of East County Road 500 North, Anderson. Booked 6:50 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Heather Nicole Chambers, 39, 300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and four counts failure to appear.
• Caleb Wallace Whitson, 30, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:10 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Hannah Lynn Spears, 25, 100 block of Duck Creek Lane, Noblesville. Booked 2:40 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Robert Lee Simmons, 36, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 4:37 p.m. Thursday, three counts contempt of court.
• Jason Taylor Jr., 44, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:14 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Marquan Day-Aundre Robinson, 26, 1500 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Thursday, violation of community of sanctions.
• Nathan Eckhart Pierce, 39, 100 block of East Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked 7:33 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of work release.
• Grant William Siler, 57, 1800 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Thursday, two counts receiving stolen property and two counts criminal trespass.
• Tressa Diane Deines, 25, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:36 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Cody Michael Barnett, 24, 4500 block of North County Road 800 West, Yorktown. Booked 12:52 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Elizabeth Jane Davis, 37, 700 block of North Belview Place, Indianapolis. Booked 2:06 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.