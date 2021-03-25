LOGO21 JAIL LOG.jpg

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

• Richard Hendrickson, 71, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Amber Rachelle Walker, 31, Muncie, booked at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.

• Elder Alexander Figueroa Villatoro, 27, 800 block of East 31st Street, Anderson, booked at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Trent Parnell Stohler, 51, Markleville, booked at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Kay Francis McGriff, 62, Indianapolis, booked at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.