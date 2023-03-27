Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Holden Tyler Nelson, 31, Pittsboro, booked at 12:13 p.m. Friday, violation of pretrial release, contempt of court and bond revocation.
Cody Jack Martin, 36, 700 block of Central Avenue, booked at 3:20 p.m. Friday, escape and violation of suspended sentence.
Jonathan Cole Muse, 31, Sunset Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:38 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Sean A. Luzader, 51, Fort Wayne, booked at 3:51 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Kristin Elaine Furnish, 38, 1300 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 5:51 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Devon Jacob Edwards Ulrey, 29, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:47 p.m. Friday, robbery, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, false informing and hold for another jurisdiction.
Johnathan M. Simmons, 48, Noblesville, booked at 3:38 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body and probation violation.
Chad Edward Faircloth, 51, Alexandria, booked at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
Kreg David Noel, 37, Alexandria, booked at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Rafael Marcel Agnew, 35, 1100 block of Naike Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Brett Douglas Wallace, 60, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Jeremiah Daniel Lockhart, 30, address unknown, booked at 8:07 p.m. Sunday, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Debra Rene Poole, 44, Markleville, booked at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Jeffrey Forest Gustin, 55, 2600 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:37 a.m. Monday, auto theft and probation violation.
Robin Shane Stephenson, 48, Marion, booked at 8:15 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Steven Laverne Stone, 51, Muncie, booked at 9:27 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Arthur Laron Lucky, 22, 1500 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:05 p.m. Monday, battery, domestic battery and residential entry.
Adam Ryan Frazier, 44, Elwood, booked at 4:03 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions, four counts of failure to appear and contempt of court.
Jessica Danielle Marie Ash, 32, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:13 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Willie Peel Jr., 55, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:33 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and two counts of probation violation.
Christopher David Waymire, 49, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.