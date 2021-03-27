Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sean Anthony Triplett, 36, 2500 block of Running Stream Court, Anderson, booked at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Kyle Ashlyn Taylor Joslin, 22, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, escape, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Daniel Ward McNeeley, 42, Fortville, booked at 9:27 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Lisa Ann Singleton, 55, 200 block of Oak Street, Anderson, booked at 1:31 p.m. Thursday, fraud and identity deception.
Cherisa Lee Elsten, 30, Frankton, booked at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Quedellis Dequon Green III, 31, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Michael Duane Ballinger, 49, Indianapolis, booked at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Michael Duane Fleming III, 21, 600 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:58 p.m. Thursday, return to county by court order.
Jonathan Isaiah Harris, 23, Frankton, booked at 7:44 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Ivan Antonio Delgado, 30, 2500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 9:53 p.m., possession of marijuana.
William McKinley Flannery Jr., 43, Alexandria, booked at 10:02 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Jeffrey Lee Davis, 53, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson, booked at 11:08 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason Alan Coors, 40, Elwood, booked at 1:24 a.m. Friday, neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and strangulation.
Hollie Ann Miles, 31, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:48 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.