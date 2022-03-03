These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dianna Faye Nicely, 47, 100 block of West Elbert Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:53 a.m. Monday, possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Jacob Allen Flowers, 25, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:09 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Stephen Patrick Orbik, 54, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:06 p.m. Monday, criminal mischief with less than $750 damage.
• Robert Lee Wilson, 46, 4700 block of North Hollywood Drive, Muncie. Booked 1:33 p.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Steven Raymond Santee, 42, 200 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:40 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Eugene Lee Cardwell, 49, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:42 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily waste, prisoner in possession of dangerous device or material and battery against a public safety official.
• Andrea Nicole Rice, 39, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Alice M. Flowers, 51, Anderson. Booked 3:43 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Bryan Thomas Flynn, 30, 1900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:53 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• David Paul Kistler, 44, 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:07 p.m. Monday, child molest and public indecency/voyeurism with a camera while entering a dwelling.
• Jeanie Christosha Fields, 34, 300 block of West Church Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:58 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• David A. McNear, 58, 400 block of Lullaby Boulevard, Greenfield. Booked 9:56 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• William Dakota Poor, 28, 600 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body, operating with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and neglect of dependent/child.
• Megan Elizabeth Stoner, 24, 9800 block of Hulton Road, Pendleton. Booked 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jason Michael Thurber, 41, 9600 block of West County Road 280 North, Anderson. Booked 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Alicia Jo Dunn, 43, 17100 N. County Road 200 West, Summitville. Booked 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, refusal by a nonfirefighter to leave an incident area and resisting law enforcement.
• Rebecca Ann Whisler, 33, 2500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, operating with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
• Benjamin Garrett Stroud, 42, 700 block of Greeting Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Johnathon Matthew Simmons, 47, 500 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Tommy Ray Cloud, 44, 1300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, child support.
• Rashad Olauwon Broadnax, 32, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Zachary David Coale, 28, 1200 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Ahtares Marquil Fraser, 20, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, two counts intimidation, two counts criminal mischief with property damage less than $750, two counts battery committed with a deadly weapon, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts obstruction of justice and four counts failure to appear.
• Matthew Evert Waters, 41, 9500 block of South Fleming Street. Booked 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Jaymie Lynne Hyde, 34, 3800 block of North 600 East, Van Buren. Booked 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
• Beverlie Britt Lamborne, 42, 4800 block of South New Columbus Road, Anderson. Booked 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Daniel Edward Powell, 42, homeless. Booked 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Joshua Keith Baldwin, 26, 500 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and confinement.
• Cody Jack Martin, 35, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe.
