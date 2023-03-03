Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some time Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christein Le Ann Earlywine, 37, 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, fraud.
Shane J. Floyd, 44, Wabash, booked at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation and contempt of court.
Kody Allen Garcia, 21, Alexandria, booked at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, confinement, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.
Marquice Devon Bush, 39, 1200 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of a suspended sentence.
Antonyo Stephens Jr., 25, Plainfield, booked at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Jimmy Leon Hood Jr., 49, Alexandria, booked at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
Tyler Lee Watson, 22, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
Rachel Esther Butler, 38, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of violation of drug court.
Steven Dwayne Williams, 28, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
Jordan Tyler Baker, 23, 1600 block of West 19th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, manufacturing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine.
Mekhi Shovon’Tay McWilliams, 23, 2000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, dealing in a controlled substance and probation violation.
Tyran Leon Gibbs, 39, 1500 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions and failure to appear.
Noel Cornell George, 43, 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, dealing in marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and contempt of court.
Christopher Alan Dale, 42, 5100 block of West County Road 400 North, Anderson, booked at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Austin Lee Lokey, 23, 2000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness with a firearm, providing false information and possession of firearm by a domestic batterer.
Thomas James Williamson, 26, Rushville, booked at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Beverlie Britt Lamborne, 43, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation and failure to appear.
Terry Allan Shields II, 34, Muncie, booked at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
Sammy Edwards Beeman, 30, Fortville, booked at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.