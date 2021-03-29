Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 248, total in custody 279.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kyal Jay Niccum, 24, 200 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:49 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Justin Allen Waters, 40, 700 block of Ellerdale Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 3:05 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Clint Steven Bays, 18, 200 block of Tamara Lane, Pendleton. Booked 5:19 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Russell Scott Brown, 23, 1300 block of South County Road 275 East, New castle. Booked 6:15 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Christopher David Agee, 18, 700 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult ion the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Jon Paul Everson, 48, 4600 block of Hickory Court, Zionsville. Booked 10:33 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Dustin Norvao Peters, 24. Booked 11 :20 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Seufert, 36, 1700 block of Cold Sp[rings Drive, Pendleton. Booked 1:22 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Taylor Rae Eiland, 27, 1700 block of Cold Springs Drive, Pendleton. Booked 1:45 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Jordon T. Summers, 21, 11200 block of North County road 450 West, Alexandria. Booked 2:24 a.m. Saturday, dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Ryan Neil McClintick, 35, 8600 block of West Indiana 128, Elwood. Booked 3:06 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Paul Nelson Abbott, 60, 1900 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 4:03 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Daniel Edward Powell, 41, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 4:39 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
• Trevaughn Tyre King, 22, 200 block of South Delaware Street, Frankton. Booked 5:32 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Madisyn Alene Parkhurst, 23, 200 block of West School Street, Anderson. Booked 7:28 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Micheal Lee Kiger, 30, 1400 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 8 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Laron Byrd, 41, 1900 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson. Booked 10:06 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation and criminal mischief to property with damage less than $750.
• Shawn Wayne Jackson, 47, 600 block of North Madison Street, Muncie. Booked 5:19 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Skylar Wayne Creel, 28, 700 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 5:21 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Duwayne Lewis Jr., 47, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:30 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, possession of a handgun without a license and operator never licensed.
• Jay Cory Christianson, 45, 200 block of Summerville Road, Anderson. Booked 5:54 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Brooke Nicole Cash, 40, 1400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:20 a.m. Sunday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Levi Harley Kirk, 25, 2000 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:38 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Ryan Keesling, 20, first block of Crestwood Drive, Middletown. Booked 9:29 a.m. Sunday, dealing a Schedule IV substance; resisting law enforcement; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; theft of a firearm and theft with a value up to $750.
• Josiah Franklin Short, 21, 1900 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:15 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Carlos Freddy Robert Nataren, 31, 2500 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 10:32 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Michael B. Molina, 33, 2700 block of County Road 56, Auburn. Booked 12:15 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Misty Dawn Davis, 43, 3800 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 1:20 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Patricia Ann Alcantar, 40, 100 block of South Street, Anderson. Booked 1:21 p.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Jerad Edward Lashure, 42, 1300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 4:48 p.m. Sunday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Rhianna Lynn Langdon, 43, 700 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:14 a.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Tyler Andrew Greenlee, 30, 500 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:13 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery in the knowing presence if a child 16 or younger and strangulation.
• Demond James White, 48, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:44 a.m. Monday, kidnapping and two counts battery with bodily injury.
• Christopher Raytello Clark, 30, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue. Booked 1:52 a.m. Monday, kidnapping.
• Kerry Dwayne Hunsberger, 58, 1800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 3:38 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kevin Christopher Marshall, 24, 3800 block of Apple Cave Court, New Palestine. Booked 3:52 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.