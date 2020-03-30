Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cheryl Lynn Beckett, 44, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:50 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Shane Michael Smith, 43, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:46 p.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
• Conner Jonathan Emery, 23, 6700 block of West Indiana 32, Anderson. Booked 7:51 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Ronald Matthew Murphy, 34, 1500 block of Greenway Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:30 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Shawneea J. Stewart, 23, 400 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 p.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery.
• Vanessa Ann Patterson, 31, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:08 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Lawrence Alvin Owen Jr., 43, 2600 block of South Nebraska Street, Marion. Booked 9:01 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
