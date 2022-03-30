Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Derrick Michael Zentz, 22, Indianapolis, booked at 11:14 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Logan M. McCreary, 23, Tilton, Illinois, booked at 12:44 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
Sylias Wade Haggard, 34, 3900 block of Charles Street, Anderson, booked at 12:47 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and probation violation.
Kyle Lawrence Williams, 18, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:23 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
Dayvon Lequez McClendon Jr., 20, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 4:23 p.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear, resisting law enforcement use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
Willard Lawrence Lindsay Jr., 53, 12000 block of North Ind. 9, Anderson, booked at 4:53 p.m. Monday, burglary and theft.
Ronald Milton Maddox Jr., 30, 4000 block of North Ind. 9, Anderson, booked at 5:31 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, failure to return to lawful detention, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, violation of day reporting and failure to appear.
Halie N. Rhamy, 23, Muncie, booked at 5:44 p.m. Monday, operator never licensed and driving with a suspended license.
Daniel Richard Allen, 24, Elwood, booked at 6:19 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Allen Buck Jr., 28, 300 block of Marine Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Jama Burke, 50, 100 block of Devonshire Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Monday, reckless driving.
Travis Kane Sullivan, 33, Chesterfield, booked 8:05 p.m. Monday, four counts of violation of in-home detention.
Ceenan Ryan Ellis, 26, Alexandria, booked at 9:10 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Gary Ervin Smith II, 31, Elwood, booked at 10:21 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Kayle Danielle McGahey, 29, Elwood, booked at 10:40 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Jay Carter, 47, 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Millissa Michelle Reber, 54, Pierceton, booked at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.
Gregory Todd Lucas, 47, Elwood, booked at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Traci Marchelle McClintock, 47, Pierceton, booked at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and probation violation.