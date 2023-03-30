Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Tuesday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jordan Tyler Agnew, 38, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, violation of work release, failure to return to lawful detention, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Michael Leon Edmonson, 59, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Aaron Joe Blackburn, 44, Elwood, booked at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Ashley Michelle Murphy, 25, 2100 block of Charles Street, Anderson, booked at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jarred Michael Watson, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday, driving with a suspended license, unlawful carry of a handgun with a prior conviction and neglect of a dependent.
Ciera Danielle Humbert, 26, Indianapolis, booked at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of a dependent.
Aaron Fitzgerald Lucky, 49, 1500 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson, booked at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday, battery, domestic battery and residential entry.