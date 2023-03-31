Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Wednesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tori Schaedene Hostetler, 28, Monrovia, booked at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Reuben Jamal Grant, 34, 1700 block of Main Street, booked at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and contempt of court.
Melissa Lynn Jackson-Guajardo, 50, Elwood, booked at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation and failure to appear.
Mark Steven White, 51, Alexandria, booked at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of domestic battery and failure to appear.
Antwoine Kenneth Elliot, 31, address unknown, booked at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, false informing, disorderly conduct and hold for another jurisdiction.