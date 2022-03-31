Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254;l total in custody, 349.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jay Gordon Christianson, 46, 2300 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:06 p.m. Friday, public intoxication.
• Rachael Carter, 30, 700 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 3:36 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Miguel Jaimez-Ortuno, 38 1400 block of East Dudley, Indianapolis. Booked 3:39 p.m. Friday, two counts operator never licensed and reckless driving.
• Ryan Thomas Field, 21, Muncie. Booked 6:47 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear, two counts firearm theft and two counts of domestic battery with bodily fluid/waste.
• Dakota Brendan Wayne Cox, 26, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:37 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Ezequiel Lopez-Baustista, 42, 6300 block of West Broadway Street, McCordsville. Booked 12:31 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Joshua Thomas Moore, 37, 4800 block of West Fourth Road, Buckley, Michigan. Booked 2:03 a.m. Saturday, burglary, public intoxication and residential entry.
• Devlin L. Atchison, 36, 8000 block of South County Road 100 East, Pendleton. Booked 3:01 a.m. Saturday, confinement.
• Patron Lajoe Peoples Sr., 39, 1700 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Stacy Marie Ebler, 37, 7800 South Pin Oak Drive, Pendleton. Booked 10:09 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with bodily fluid/waste.
• Marlene Lynn Neeley, 55, 1400 block of Woodcliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:02 a.m. Saturday, theft/[pocket picking with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Jacob Austin Vaughn, 28, 1800 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Mark Todd Stocking, 50, 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 4:55 p.m. Saturday, two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Kandis K. Owens, 69, 500 block of Welcome Way, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury.
• Terry Wayne Sarvis, 29, 600 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:52 p.m. Saturday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and forgery.
• Deborah Lynn Davis, 40, 4800 block of Broad Street, New Lisbon. Booked 8:43 p.m. Saturday, auto theft with a prior conviction, trafficking with an inmate and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jonathan Andrew Dale, 33, 7700 block of High View Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 9:27 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 14 and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Tashauna Lashay Webb, 28, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 10 p.m. Saturday, three counts failure to appear.
• Barry D. Baker, 65, 2200 block of Hummingbird Lane, Alexandria. Booked 10:17 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Billy Donn Riddle, 46, 1700 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Martin L. Griffin, 72, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 12:33 p.m. Sunday, three counts failure to appear.
• Justin Edward Coots, 31, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:57 p.m. Sunday, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief with damage less than $750.
• Eric Levon Davis Jr., 21, 1800 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mason Douglas-Dean Bannon, 23, 5000 block of North Ind. 9, Anderson. Booked 1:28 a.m. Monday. Violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Adrian Aaron Brower, 44, 500 block of Old Frame Road, Smithfield, Pennsylvania. Booked 4:03 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Hanna Marie Phillips, 31, 4400 block of East County Road 100 South, Anderson. Booked 4:37 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; habitual traffic offender; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.