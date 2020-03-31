Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 201, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• April Nicole Brooks, 38, 5700 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon on a family. Household member.
• Zachary Cross Vetter, 21, 3300 block of Pecan Point Drive, Sugarland, Texas. Booked 6:21 p.m. Sunday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Trevor Allen Peterson, 25, 1900 block of Norwood Place, Anderson. Booked 8:10 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and false informing.
• Christopher Ian Upchurch, 51, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson. Booked 3:47 a.m. Monday, criminal recklessness.
• Donald Lee Murdock, 38, 6300 block of West County Road 800 South, Pendleton. Booked 8:55 a.m. Monday, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime and battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer.
