Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 241. Total in custody: 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marquise Devon Venters, 26, 2300 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 5:09 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, burglary and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Adam Bradley Wilson, 40, 600 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:33 p.m. Monday, stalking violations, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief with less than $750 damage to property of another person, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
• Caleb Scott Kennedy, 29. Booked 2:11 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
• David Anthony Goodknight, 40, 1200 block of North H Street, Elwood. Booked 6:36 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Nicolette Azalia Adams, 40, 1700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Kristopher Lee Allen Miller, 29, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
