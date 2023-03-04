Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jesse Aaron Turner, 31, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, three counts of nonsupport of a dependent and two counts of failure to appear.
Donell Keith Sloan, 45, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at noon Thursday, probation violation, violation of sanctions, four counts of violation of adult day reporting.
Marion Elwood Reel, 30, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 3:03 p.m. Thursday, probation violation, violation of work release and failure to appear.
Robert Michael Webb, 40, 2100 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 4:22 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
Miles Andrew Koomler, 31, Muncie, booked at 5:04 p.m. Thursday, violation of adult day reporting.
Samante Tameze Sutton, 23, 4900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 8:57 p.m. Thursday, battery and probation violation.
Andrew Paul Matolcsy, 33, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and four counts of failure to appear.
Lyndsey Leigh Belt, 37, Greentown, booked at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, two counts of criminal trespass.
Nathan Andrew Owens, 27, homeless, booked at 1:01 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, theft and hold for another jurisdiction.
Michael Zanussi, 38, address unknown, booked at 1:35 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Maynor Leonel Perez-Roque, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 2:26 a.m. Friday, minor consuming alcohol.
Erik Javier Perez-Sanchez, 19, Fishers, booked at 2:42 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and minor consuming alcohol.