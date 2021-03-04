Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 252, total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 25, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and domestic battery.
• Chase Anthony Faultless, 21, 12900 block of Walbeck Drive, Fishers. Booked 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.
• Damon Maurice Fuller Jr., 27, 900 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury.
• Troy Allan Schnitz, 31, Pendleton Correctional Facilty, Pendleton. Booked 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Keonie Teneal Martin, 40, 500 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Kevin Williams, 52, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Justin Scott Counceller, 37, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• John Edward Downs, 63, 300 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operator never licensed and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Lacey Nichole David, 38, 1300 block of West Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Austin Michael Williams, 26, 16300 block of East 191st Street, Noblesville. Booked 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, two counts each driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating or permitting operation of a vehicle without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; and failure to appear.
• Joseph M. Ogilvie, 33, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Damon Jeffrey Hughes, 32, 2700 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and operating or permitting operation of a vehicle without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Jeffery Allen Kemerly, 62, 500 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, lifetime habitual traffic offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.