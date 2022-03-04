Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Danielle M Anacker, 32, 1900 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson. Booked 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury.
• Joshua Lee Christmas, 41, 5300 block of Liz Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Ulhonda Lynn Salam, 42, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Kelsey Dawn Hunt, 31, 1100 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jehari Joshua Butler, 25, 500 block of Landau Road, University Park, Illinois. Booked 2:31 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• David Lewis Fox II, 58, 2400 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:17 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.