Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gregg Anthony Ratcliff, 34, 1700 block of Nelson Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• John E. Taylor. 34, Department of Correction, Westville. Booked 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official and aggravated battery.
• Eric Paul Repasy, 58, homeless. Booked 1:24 p.m., disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.
• Jacob Cole Fix, 26, 100 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, domestic assault, battery against a public safety official, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, resisting law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Cory Martez Smith, 20, 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue, Hammond. Booked 9:33 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Lewis Kent Cochran, 28, 700 block of Chicago Avenue, Lansing, Michigan. Booked 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; dealing/possession/manufacture/finance delivery of smokable hemp; possession of hangun without a license; possession of paraphernalia; and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jacob Neil Hunter, 42, 600 block of East 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:50 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and operator never licensed.
• Norman James Imel, 44, 1500 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:21 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kaleb Allen Williams, 26, 1600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 3:52 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Wesley Isaiah Morgan, 25, 1100 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
