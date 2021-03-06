Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jonathon Daniel Baker, 33, 2100 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:27 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Kristopher Charles Groover, 38, 1700 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked 2:52 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Cheyanne Deniece Rogers, 22, 1400 block of Chesterfield Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Thursday, residential entry and battery with no/minor injury.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 21, 1200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:24 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation. Possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Charles Matthew Heater, 20, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 5:28 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of syringe.
• Loretta Yvonne Mitchell, 51, 2100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Thursday, public intoxication and criminal mischief with less than $750 in damage to the property of another person.
• Michael Wray Bartlett, 34, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 6:32 p.m. Thursday, sex offender registration violation.
• Jordan Alan Unger, 34, 2000 block of West Jackson, Muncie. Booked 8:12 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica Bianca Escalante, 29, 1800 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:19 p.m. Thursday, residential entry, domestic battery, battery with bodily injury and criminal mischief with property damage less than $750.
• Tremel Dajaun Sandifer, 39, 1600 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
