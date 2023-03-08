Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Michael Kimron Scott, 31, 1300 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:26 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Mya Marie Rowland, 22, Summitville, booked at 10:52 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Blythe Paige Anderson, 35, 1400 block of Woodcliff Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:48 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and hold for work release.
Michael Kain Jones, 45, Muncie, booked at 12:37 p.m. Friday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Dustin Allen Davis, 32, Cicero, booked at 12:43 p.m. Friday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Mark’Quan Darrelle Lee, 25, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 3:43 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
James Allen Fippen, 46, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 3:45 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Michaela N. Snyder, 32, Ingalls, booked at 4:19 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Klaton Daniel Toombs, 34, Pendleton, booked at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Raven Louise Wilson, 19, Fortville, booked at 1:51 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
James Michael Wright, 37, Elwood, booked at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, two counts of theft, three counts of invasion of privacy, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and violation of sanctions.
Adam Bradley Wilson, 42, address unknown, booked at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy with prior conviction and resisting law enforcement.
Mark Todd Stocking, 51, Alexandria, booked at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jeremy Allen Miller, 42, 700 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, probation violation, parole violation and failure to appear.
Monica Louise Obershaw, 55, Pendleton, booked at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Anthony David McKenzie, 50, 2200 block of Park Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Andrew Isias, 31, 3200 block of Autumn Ridge Lane, Anderson, booked at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Ayani Hunter Colegrove, 24, Indianapolis, booked at 4:47 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Brett Connor Callahan, 23, 5000 block of Atlanta Street, Anderson, booked at 5:56 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ronald Jones Jr., 27, Muncie, booked at 5:56 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Fredrick Dewayne Cameron II, 19, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Christopher Raytello Clark, 32, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:58 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Misty K. Hughes, 43, 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 3 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Courtney Danae Dickerson, 32, 4500 block of Chelsea Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:49 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
Donald Gene Rimpson Jr., 38, 2200 block of Central Avenue, booked at 5:09 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Michael Lee Scott, 29, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 10:02 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Latoya Lutrice Toney, 44, 400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Devon Lee Raper, 24, 600 block of Oxford Road, Anderson, booked at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of property damage accident.
Kevin Theodore Israel, 39, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:39 p.m. Sunday, theft.
Jarvis Daniel Moore, 24, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 2:22 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily waste and resisting law enforcement.
Matthew James Hochstedler, 40, Marion, booked at 4:52 a.m. Monday, two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Elijah Henry Brown, 21, Alexandria, booked at 9:05 a.m. Monday, possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine.
William Gregory Beeman, 31, Elwood, booked at 10:12 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
Braon Damont White, 22, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:45 a.m. Monday, strangulation of a pregnant woman and domestic battery.
Yazzmine Unique Taylor, 20, 700 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:34 a.m. Monday, court commitment and failure to appear.
Todd Anthony Khanthamany, 30, address unknown, booked at 1:53 p.m. Monday, battery against public safety official and parole violation.
Zoey Carol Merritt, 21, 2300 block of Shady Lane, Anderson, booked at 2:42 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Gary Patrick Bonge, 42, Ingalls, booked at 2:57 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Wade Turner Jackson Jr., 34, 1400 block of Sherman Street, Anderson, booked at 4:58 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Cynthia Dianne Wolf, 63, Alexandria, booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator and hold for another jurisdiction.
Carl Eugene Hall III, 40, Noblesville, booked at 8:46 p.m. Monday, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
