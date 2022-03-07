These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews and files official charges.
• James Glenn Peterson, 60, 500 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:53 a.m. Friday, intimidation and criminal mischief with a value less than $750.
• Harry Richard Iliff, 31, 2200 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:15 a.m. Friday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Taylor Paige Stohler, 24, 6400 block of South County Road 100 East, Anderson. Booked 12:19 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Poindexter, 36, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. Friday, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and pointing a forearm.
• Robert Alan Spencer, 34, 2500 block of East Scots Court, Anderson. Booked 2:04 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Christie Lynn Downam, 46, 900 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
• Richard Lee Whetsel Jr., 32, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 6:50 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Truxton Lee McKigney, 22, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Tenishia Catrise Staples, 39, 2800 block of Crustal Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Christopher J. Simpson, 39, 1000 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:05 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Robby Lee Wallace Jr., 34, 16600 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 1:19 a.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Eric Christopher Corn, 30, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson. Booked 3:10 a.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 19, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 a.m. Saturday, five counts violation of Drug Court, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Kyran Noah Planalp, 20, 1000 block of Grant Street, Frankton. Booked 5:56 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement; conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Barry Scott Asher, 44, 300 block of Noel Avenue, Fortville. Booked 6:39 a.m. Saturday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jessica Dawn Wilson, 27, 16600 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 6:54 a.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Brian Wade Thayer, 43, 100 block of West Berry Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:31 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tayler Jordan Beemer, 27, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:07 a.m., Saturday, violation of Adult Day Reporting, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Allen Ray Buck Sr., 49, 1900 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:55 p.m. Saturday, conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine; three counts failure to appear; auto theft; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; maintain a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of legend drug or precursor; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Israel Lopez-Cruz, 22, 1300 block of Laurel Street, Anderson. Booked 3 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• James Todd Wadlington Jr., 34, 2800 block of Questend Drive North, Indianapolis. Booked 4:53 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• James Gilbert Davis, 67, first block of Kevin Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Sommer Lee Ross, 29, 700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:27 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• James Robert Burnell, 19, 8600 block of West 500 North, Frankton. Booked 1:30 a.m. Sunday, minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
• Erica Nicole Edwards, 24, 3200 block of Moss Island Road, Anderson. Booked 7:15 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Austin Eugene Michael Van Hook, 25, 600 block of North Meridian Street, Shirley. Booked 7:39 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Herbert Christopher Montgomery, 46, 1800 block of Mimosa Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:58 a.m. Sunday, residential entry and violation of probation.
• David John Maudlin, 21, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:39 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence and escape/violation of a home detention order.
• Roger Lee Huff, 52, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:17 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Lisa R. Huff, 53, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:49 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Michelle Deann Ice, 44, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 5:41 p.m. Sunday, habitual traffic violator, lifetime, and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Kanesha Denise Kelley, 37, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Sunday, forgery and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Tyson Dion Cole, 46, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:54 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Leandre Marquise Williams, 21, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:03 p.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner, two counts pointing a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jamie Ray Coblentz, 45, 2000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
• Christina Dawn Hawkins, 41, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:40 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support.
• Thomas Rodney Klatt, 37, 5000 block of South Highpoint Drive, Albion. Booked 10:59 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Jasmine Lynn Brown, 30, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 43, 300 block of West 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:10 a.m. Monday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
