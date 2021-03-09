Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 267, total in custody 305.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Chase Alan Singer, 26, 400 block of South Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 9:31 a.m. Friday, possession of child pornography.
• Caleb Lee Lyon, 22, 13400 block of Nottingham Road, Fishers. Booked 9:47 a.m. Friday, criminal mischief resulting in $750 damage to property of another person and invasion of privacy.
• Joseph Carl Patton, 26, 1000 block of Chipmunk Lane, Pendleton. Booked 12:50 p.m. Friday, sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape and child solicitation.
• David A. Punch, 36, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 3:21 p.m. Friday, child solicitation; child molest with a child younger than 14, sexual intercourse/conduct; and incest.
• Rufus Deshon Brooks, 39, 700 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:43 p.m. Friday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Marlow Lamont Williams, 44, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and confinement.
• Edward Neil Moore, 63, 400 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:18 p.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury of a victim or mentally of physically disabled or endangered adult by someone 18 or older.
• Stephanie Lynette Hamm, 32, 600 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:29 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cassandra Jean Santini , 32, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 11:48 p.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Austin H. Keever, 24, 400 block of South Morrison Road, Muncie. Booked 12:12 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Rachel Renea Johnson, 38, 2300 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 12:18 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Dylan Matthew Hollingsworth, 28, 100 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:10 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jesse Dillon Fosnight, 28, 2700 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 3:25 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Daniel Clayton Goodlet, 38, 1200 block of North Bancroft, Indianapolis. Booked 3:31 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Cameron Robert Breckenridge, 32, 6600 block of North Country Road 100 West, Alexandria. Booked 6:56 p.m. Saturday, criminal mischief with $750 damage to property of another person.
• Tyler Dwayne Witcher, 30, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Frankton. Booked 7:03 p.m. Saturday, three counts failure to appear and two counts continuum of sanctions.
• Jordan Andrew Morgan, 20, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Saturday, false informing/reporting.
• Scott McFadden, 58, 1200 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Saturday, three counts contempt of court and sex offender registration violation.
• Warren Bo Fyffe, 30, homeless, Booked 8:57 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Bobby L. Elder, 31, 800 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:23 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury and invasion of privacy.
• Shane Lee Roberson, 37, 200 block of N. Persion Drive, Muncie. Booked 10:02 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Michelle Renee Shirley, 43, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 10:20 p.m. Saturday, battery with a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Krista Michelle Geiger, 46, 2000 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Sarah Jane Black, 44, 3100 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 3:58 a.m. Sunday, possession of a handgun without a license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Schuyler Russell Brown, 21, 2500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 4:41 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Kreg David Noel, 35, 2600 block of East 1300, Alexandria. Booked 6:39 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with controlled substance in body; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Wayne Strader, 42, 400 block of North Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 9:37 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Richard Nathaniel Booker Jr., 54, 700 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 11:49 p.m. Sunday, confinement, intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Willard Eugene Beeman, 46, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:06 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear, operator never licensed and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Collin Andrew Matson, 23, 3900 block of Eastern Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:15 p.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Jonathon Lamar Graves, 28, 1200 block of Pleasant Meadow Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:39 p.m. Sunday,
• Todd Wesley Stephenson, 50, first block of Gregory Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear to appear and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Shyann Marie Snapp, 26, 400 block of East Charles Street, Marion. Booked 9:43 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Brandon Paul Fisher, 36, 700 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:23 a..m. Monday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Dustin Lee Morrison, 38, 1300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 3:48 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
