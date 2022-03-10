These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews and files official charges.
• Durrenda Leona Smith, 60, 2200 block of West Ind. 36, Pendleton. Booked 9:47 a.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Phillip David Michael Fairholm, 32, 2100 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:03 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Eric Louis Tate, 36, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Luke Allen Gilbert, 40, 2700 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:23 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Corey Jonal Naugle, 40, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with bodily injury to a family member known to be pregnant and confinement.
• Harold Ross Dixon III, 31, homeless. Booked 9:27 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Dawn Michelle Martin, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dominique Eugene Love , 26, 2700 block of Seminole Court, Anderson. Booked 11:51 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Britt Lashon Youngblood, 24, 3600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, two counts violation of suspended sentence, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Dennis Gene Pugsley, 51, 400 block of South Tenth Street, Middletown. Booked 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Devin Ray Ford Sr., 58, 500 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Austin Michael Graggs, 21, 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
