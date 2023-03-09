Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Colt Austin Baldwin, 18, Frankton, booked at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
Christopher Michael Moles, 45, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, confinement and invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
Scott Bennett Borders, 63, 100 block of Northshore Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, child solicitation.
Joseph Le’Maar Thomas, 22, Muncie, booked at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Kitisha Anne Turner, 31, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson, booked at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Gary Michael Jones II, 34, 5700 block of Hobbs Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Sharon Leanna Silver, 54, 1800 block of Lowell Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Darryl Dillon Jr., 56, 700 block of Pricewood Court, Anderson, booked at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Virginia Ann Johnson, 54, 300 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Christopher Bernard Townsend, 50, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
Jason Robert Price, 48, Rockville, booked at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
Matthew Edward Wooolwine, 29, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of property damage accident.
Andrew Michael Jones, 31, Marion, booked at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.
Kyal Jay Niccum, 26, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, violation of drug court.
Julianne Hahn Craig, 54, Elwood, booked at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Angela Delynn Harris, 46, Indianapolis, booked at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Emmanuel Bernal Garcia, 21, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, theft of a firearm.
Kendra Kathleen Foor, 36, Elwood, booked at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Keion Martell Dewayne Hill, 23, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections.
Tyler Colin Arnold, 30, 3700 block of Tulip Street, Anderson, booked at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Joseph Lee Rhoads, 50, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.
Brant Michael Barker, 38, Elwood, booked at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, escape, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, battery against a public safety official, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Derek W. Langolf, 39, Elwood, booked at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, two counts of resisting law enforcement and hold for another jurisdiction.