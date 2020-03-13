Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246, total in custody 345.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brandon Robert Davidson, 33, 200 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 4 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a child present and serious injury.
• Navdeep Singh, 22, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, money laundering; selling, delivering legend drug; and two counts of obtaining legend drug by fraud, deceit.
• James Everett Frawley Sr., 50, 1200 block of Pine Road, Corinth, Michigan. Booked 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Matthew King, 47, 3100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:56 a.m. Thursday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
