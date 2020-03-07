JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Michael Carpenter, 52, 300 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 8:13 a.m. Thursday, criminal confinement and domestic battery, is/was a spouse.
• Tyran Leon Gibbs, 36, 1500 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:29 a.m. Thursday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Dakota Scott Dudelston, 23, 1800 block of Carol Lynn Drive, Kokomo. Booked 10:07 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jessica Ruth York, 30, 1800 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 10:27 a.m. Thursday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument and possession of paraphernalia.
• Courtney Amanda Day, 43, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 11:42 a.m. Thursday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Jason Updegraff, 52, 300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:42 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation; contempt of court, child support; possession of paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and false informing.
• Larry Lee Wilson Sr., 43, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Thursday, intimidation, intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Johanna Lucille Bryan, 33, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 5:51 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jordan Ray Mace, 28, 2300 block of West Monroe Drive, Muncie. Booked 6:20 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Frederic Charles Clamme, 27, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Muncie. Booked 10:03 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Tammy Sue Mead, 49, 100 block of South West Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:31 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• James Arthur Minnick III, 24, 1200 block of West Powers Street, Muncie. Booked 1:19 a.m. Friday, trafficking with an inmate: controlled substance; officials misconduct; and dealing in a Schedule I. II, II controlled substance.
• Raelynne Shaw, 42, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Shannon Darnel Samuels Sr., 46, 900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:03 a.m. Friday, failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gabriel Autumn Cates, 22, 2100 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 4:46 a.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Carly Ciara Jean Cox, 24, 500 block of South Mill Street, Fairmount. Booked 5:01 a.m. Friday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Rickey Lee Martin Jr., 43, 100 block of East Washington Avenue, Ingalls. Booked 5:48 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, two counts of theft and burglary.
