JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Terrance Hopson, 39, 3600 block of West 86th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft, habitual traffic offender, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Timothy Eric Sanders, 24, 600 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed.
• Leah Nichole Sexton, 38, homeless, Noblesville. Booked 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation, theft and contempt of court.
• Heather Marie Williams, 25, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Michael Landrum, 35, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness.
• Marlon Robertson, 46, 100 block of Leatie Way, Ingalls. Booked 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Phillip Zachary Foor, 27, 2000 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10 p.m. Wednesday, murder.
• Bryan Anthony Coons, 34, 1300 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 2:06 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe; driving while suspended, prior; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish and operator never licensed.
• Christopher Lee Willhoite, 42, 1100 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:27 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Pamela Louise Goode, 49, 800 block of Twin River, Frankton. Booked 6:13 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Quintin Delany Jackson, 34, 2100 block of South Fairfield Drive, Marion. Booked 9:20 a.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Mallory Aileen Campbell-Norris, 35, 1900 block of Bradbury Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:47 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Zachary Thomas Bralley, 27, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 11:14 a.m. Thursday, forgery.
• Bryan Scott Garringer, 38, homeless. Booked 12:20 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Christopher Gene Lewis, 39, 500 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:02 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of probation.
• James Robert Yeagy, 24, homeless. Booked 6:57 p.m. Thursday, battery on another person with bodily injury, two counts of invasion of privacy, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and battery with no/minor injury.
• Beth Ann Merritt, 33, 100 block of Stacy Lane, Anderson. Booked 8:19 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
