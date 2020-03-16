These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Raymond Lee Zickefoose, 57, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Kevin Jacob Danforth, 32., 7800 block of Rose Lane, Ingalls. Booked 4:43 p.m. Friday, child molest, fondling; vicarious sexual gratification; and child molest.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 5:30 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Phyllis Lana Hudson, 53, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Friday, battery with no/minor injury.
• Aaron Brunett, 21, homeless. Booked 6:30 p.m. Friday, theft, possession of syringe, false informing and public intoxication.
• Gregory Scott McFadden, 57, 100 block of East Central Way, Pendleton. Booked 7:49 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Deontre Taveon Smoots, 23, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 p.m. Friday, criminal mischief, residential entry, two counts of violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention and theft.
• Koen Jae-Allen Graddy, 19, 1700 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 10:36 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Alexis Marie Cox, 37, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dana Marie Brown, 46, 6300 block of Boulder Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Saturday, possession of use of legend drug or precursor; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Dawn Micah Parks, 37, 2300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Saturday, battery with no/minor injury.
• Troy Michael Breeden, 41, 700 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 12:04 p.m. Saturday, two counts of intimidation.
• Maaike R. Coats, 400 block of North 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:15 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated; driving under the influence, previous convictions, with a minor in the vehicle; possession of a controlled substance’ possession or use of legend drug or precursor; and possession of paraphernalia.
