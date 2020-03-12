JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 351.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 36, 100 block of Darin Court, Anderson. Booked 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Ciera D. Hartman, 21, 200 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Heather Leigh Warren, 36, 2200 block of North Macedonia Avenue, Muncie. Booked 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Angel Kathryn Cutsinger, 18, 400 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Vincent Moody Matheny, 19, first block of West 42nd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• James Devon Roberts, 21, 12500 block of West County Road 550 South, Daleville. Booked 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Dawson Zachary Allender, 18, 6200 block of North County Road 100 West, Alexandria. Booked 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Melisa Ann East, 39, 8300 block of North Indiana 9, Alexandria. Booked 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
