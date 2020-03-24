Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Roberto Reyes Sanjuan, 48, 200 block of Park Street, Anderson, booked at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Brian Allen Rigsby, 39, 1900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:47 p.m. Saturday, theft, resisting law enforcement and hold for probation violation.
• Harli Nichole Razor, 22, 2100 block of Tartan Road, Anderson, booked at 6:19 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• David Lee Chappell Jr., 25, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Nicholas Ray Eugene Brummett, 37, 5000 block of Oak Lane, Anderson, booked at 9:53 p.m., Saturday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic offender, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Cameron Joseph Ellerman, 24, 3600 block of Laurel Lane, Anderson, booked at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, leaving scene of a property damage accident, operating while intoxicated prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Spelmon Sean Allen, 20, Muncie, booked at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Darnell Levin Johnson, 39, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:58 p.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Krista Michelle Geiger, 45, 100 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson, booked at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, habitual traffic offender.
• Deonte Lamar Sutton, 23, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson, booked at 7:52 p.m. Sunday, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and domestic battery with a child present.
• James Frederick Geiger, 42, 700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
