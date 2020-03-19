jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jason Michael Davis, 40, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Tela Rae Parker, 23, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Tony Lynn Carson Sr., 53, Pendleton, booked at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, theft, two counts of probation violation.
• Taiyonia Donye Wills, 19, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon on a family member.
• Jackie Owen Scott Jr., 50, 1100 block of West 2nd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of community transition program.
• Jacquilynn Kathleen Brooks, 41, 6400 block of Raldon Road, Anderson, booked at 4:04 p.m., Tuesday, theft, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jerry Edmond Johnson, 52, Alexandria, booked at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, violation of home detention and parole violation.
• Samantha Kay McFall, 43, 30 block of Metro Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Denny Ray Presley, 35, Dunkirk, booked at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Herman Lee Sims Jr., 62, Muncie, booked at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Lee Obryant, 52, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of domestic battery.
• Amanda Joylene Melvin, 37, 700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.
• David Anthony Jordan III, 47, 2200 block of Costello Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, two counts of violation of work release.
• Will L. Arline, 33, 1800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.
• Michael Shaw, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, criminal confinement, intimidation, criminal recklessness, domestic battery and probation violation.
