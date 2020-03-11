Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Allen Morefield, 31, Noblesville, booked at 9:01 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Larry Adell Garmon, 50, Alexandria, booked at 10:28 a.m. Monday, hold for community transition program.
• Joe Irving Riley, 40, Marion, booked at 11:02 a.m. Monday, hold for community transition program.
• Heather Marie Anderson, 40, 3700 block of S. Cord Street, Anderson, booked at 3:05 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Merrill David Dougherty, 40, 300 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 4:22 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily waste, and failure to appear.
• Stephen Lee Burgess Jr., 30, 2200 block of Raintree Place, Anderson, booked at 7:35 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and false informing.
• Drew Thomas Majors, 26, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:04 p.m. Monday, return to jail by court order.
• Nolan Charles Jackson, 49, Middletown, booked at 8:36 p.m. Monday, theft, possession of a syringe and failure to appear.
• Gregory Scott McFadden, 57, Pendleton, booked at 9:20 p.m. Monday, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine
• Jason Alan Garner, 40, Pendleton, booked at 10:32 p.m., Monday, failure to appear.
• Penny Ann Neville, 43, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Eddie Lloyd Wright II, 29, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years.
• Cameron Terrell Stuckey, 31, Marion, booked at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jerry Allen Granger, 63, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a controlled substance.
