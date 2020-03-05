Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Eric Miles Bishop, 25, Plainfield, booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• James Michael Pyke, 24, Elwood, booked at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, fraud and criminal mischief.
• Joseph Dale Terry, 29, Orestes, booked at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of sanctions.
• Rowena Sue Sizelove, 52, 1800 block of North Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson, booked at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Byron Jay Sumner, 55, Muncie, booked at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Jason Tyler Ludington, 23, 1900 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of theft, two counts of carrying a handgun without a license and probation violation.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 40, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Allen Lee Sheridan, 37, 1300 block of Jonathan Court, Anderson, booked at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, attempted battery, four counts of contempt of court.
• Dakota Dowe Thompson, 22, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, return to jail by court order.
• Desiree Hollenback, 37, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, theft, possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
• Thomas Wayne Maddox, 41, Elwood, booked at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Brian D. Goul, 57, Indianapolis, booked at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert Edward Hiday, 45, Muncie, booked at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Regina Lynn Alexander, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Aaron Daniel Simmons, 35, Markleville, booked at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, four counts of violation of drug court.
• Ashley Rochelle Grant, 33, 1400 block of Menifee Street, Anderson, booked at 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.