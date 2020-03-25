Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 205, total in custody 300.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Thomas Earl Young, 61, 1800 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 6:23 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Jose Enrique Villalobos, 60, 2500 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jose Enrique Villalobos, 26, 1100 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 11:57 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic offender and criminal recklessness.
• Kyal Jay Niccum , 23, 200 block of West Washington, Alexandria. Booked 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Thomas Gregory Krieger Jr., 27, 700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Darryl Dillon, 21, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
