Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 270, total in custody 374.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Trevon Aaron Carter, 24, 3100 block of Keswick Road, Indianapolis. Booked 5:53 p.m. Friday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent criminal.
• Andrew Ryan Hendricks, 32, first block of Village Parkway, Pendleton. Booked 7:38 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, accident with serious injury; operating while intoxicated; and driving while suspended, criminal suspension.
• Terrie Lynn Coburn, 54, 1900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:34 p.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
• Amanda Lee Stapleton, 39, 1400 block of Congress Street, Middletown. Booked 8:43 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Loretta Kay Brown, 53, 3400 block of North 800 West. Booked 8:50 p.m. Friday, theft and burglary.
• Martez Davion Griffin, 19, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:29 p.m. Friday, theft and criminal mischief.
• Billie Jo Goodnight, 41, 1800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 12:42 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Allen Ray Buck Sr., 47, 500 block of Brown Street, Celina, Tennessee. Booked 1:51 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Heather Danielle Braden, 42, 1500 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of paraphernalia; and carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years.
• Travis Lee Leisure, 42, 2100 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:56 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cherie Penny Ann Johnson, 45, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Hillary Ann Leeson, 27, 5100 block of Wea Drive, Kokomo. Booked 6:01 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe.
• Donald Ray Wofford Jr., 37, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:03 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Justice Jacob Williams, 24, 9100 block of South Tomahawk Trace, Markleville. Booked 9:04 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jamal Kekeish Rozar, 44, 6600 block of Glen Oak Drive, Norfolk, Virginia. Booked 9:58 a.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, refusal to identify, possession of paraphernalia and false informing.
• Mindy Gene Lunsford, 43, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:03 a.m. Saturday, two counts of violations of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Kirk Mallory Hahn Sr., 50, 2500 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 10:21 a.m. Saturday.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 35, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2:32 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended, prior; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenny Daeshone Boyd, 26, 8400 block of Lakeside Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 4:08 p.m. Saturday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Alexis Shakai Grimes, 25, 1200 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 4:15 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 20, 800 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 4:34 p.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Elgian David McGuire, 38, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Rusty Adam Cornett, 32, 8100 block of Grove Berry Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:43 p.m. Saturday, harassment.
• Daisy Lynn Bloome, 41, first block of Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 5:43 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• William Lee Halladay, 25, 1600 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 6:24 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lee House, 45, 4000 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:27 p.m. Saturday, possession of controlled substance.
• James Ryan Butler, 26, 500 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:55 p.m. Saturday, refusal to identify.
• Jacob Stephen Young, 21, 2700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 p.m. Saturday, two counts of refusal to identify.
• Jacob Shea Wiebell, 28, 3500 block of Pitkin Road, Martinsville. Booked 9:17 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Jacklyn A. Turner, 33, 10100 block of North Indiana 13, Elwood. Booked 10:12 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, previous with a passenger younger than 18; neglect of dependent; disorderly conduct; and resisting law enforcement.
• Catherine Lou Anderson, 38, 4700 block of Clearview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 1:50 a.m. Sunday, driving while suspended, prior, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Lance William Tweedy, 37, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 8:56 a.m. Sunday, theft and criminal trespass.
• Brian D. Armstrong, 47, 1500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Sunday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Maylasia Jacque Monica Allen, 28, 3000 block of Spring Valley Court, Anderson. Booked 3:48 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Joshua David Carrell, 32, 200 block of East Allen Street, Alexandria. Booked 5 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended, prior, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Willie Johnson IV, 31, 2200 block of Ryan Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada. Booked 5:55 p.m. Sunday, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, domestic battery with a child present and serious injury, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 37, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Brian Lee Edwards, 47, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 12:10 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 32, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:36 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Michael Phillip Ducheteau, 27, homeless. Booked 1:18 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rebecca Ann Gluff, 35, homeless. Booked 2:44 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Courtney DeWayne Patterson Jr., 19, 500 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:50 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; driving while suspended, prior; false informing; and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
Justin Allen Morefield, 31, Noblesville, booked at 9:01 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and hold for another jurisdiction.
Larry Adell Garmon, 50, Alexandria, booked at 10:28 a.m. Monday, hold for community transition program.
Joe Irving Riley, 40, Marion, booked at 11:02 a.m. Monday, hold for community transition program.
Heather Marie Anderson, 40, 3700 block of S. Cord Street, Anderson, booked at 3:05 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Merrill David Dougherty, 40, 300 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 4:22 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily waste, and failure to appear.
Stephen Lee Burgess Jr., 30, 2200 block of Raintree Place, Anderson, booked at 7:35 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and false informing.
Drew Thomas Majors, 26, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:04 p.m. Monday, return to jail by court order.
Nolan Charles Jackson, 49, Middletown, booked at 8:36 p.m. Monday, theft, possession of a syringe and failure to appear.
Gregory Scott McFadden, 57, Pendleton, booked at 9:20 p.m. Monday, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine
Jason Alan Garner, 40, Pendleton, booked at 10:32 p.m., Monday, failure to appear.
Penny Ann Neville, 43, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Eddie Lloyd Wright II, 29, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years.
Cameron Terrell Stuckey, 31, Marion, booked at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jerry Allen Granger, 63, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.