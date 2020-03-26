Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 210, total in custody 306.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Wade Turner Jackson Jr., 31, 4300 block of Wild Turkey Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Mark Michael Englert , 39, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Hannah Jaee Robb, 23, 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Morgan Ashley Boone, 25, 8400 block of North County Road, Fortville. Booked 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Nathan Alven Jones , 48, 3100 block of Michael Lane, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Lindsie Leri Kalisz, 31, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.
• Morgan Berkeley Brown, 29, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of failure to appear.
• Matthew Jordan Shafer, 30, 200 block of Kessler Boulevard, Seymour. Booked 2:58 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
