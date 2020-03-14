JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 237. Total in custody: 332.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Ray Schott, 29, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:42 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Nathan Lee Swift , 31, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a child present and serious injury.
• Christopher Thomas Fowler , 47, homeless, Anderson. Booked 3:25 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Transition program.
• Lakhwant Singh, 45, 6500 block of Cressendo Place, Indianapolis. Booked 5:04 p.m. Thursday, money laundering; maintaining tax records, failure or falsification; obtaining legend drug by fraud or deceit; selling or delivering legend drug; and forgery.
• Quincy Thomas Buster, 25, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Thursday, forgery.
• Justin Nicholas Shinabarger, 36, 2400 block of East Indiana 67, Anderson. Booked 5:22 p.m. Thursday, three counts of felony contempt of court.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 40, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 37, 3900 block of Champion Court, Anderson. Booked 6:58 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Brittany Daniel Ross-Pickering, 31, 1200 block of Pendle Hill Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 9:20 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Christein Le Ann Barron, 34, 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 10:05 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of in-home detention.
• Samantha Anne Johnson, 33, 600 block of East 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Jennifer Leah Morefield, 46, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:46 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Matthew Todd Carter, 28, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:26 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
