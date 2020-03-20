Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• William Allen Hatfield, 52, Pendleton, booked at 8:57 a.m., Wednesday, two counts of driving with a suspended license with prior conviction.
• Wendy Leigh Wilson, 23, 1600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Charliena M. Blount, 44, 2600 block of Fowler Street, Anderson, booked at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, leaving scene of a personal injury accident.
• Stephen Ruperto Tremaine, 30, Chesterfield, booked at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
• Jeswyan Thomas, 40, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 43, Elwood, booked at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Aaron Matthew Flecker, 30, 3200 block of Highlander Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of work release.
• Denise Machelle Gaither, 53, 6000 block of Layton Road, Anderson, booked at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, battery.
• Anna Marie Pablo, 22, Elwood, booked at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of neglect of a dependent.
• William Eneachal Baumgardner, 27, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of continuum sanctions.
• Jonathan Trent Usry, 40, 500 block of West 37th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, return to jail by court order.
• Aaron James Berry, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
• Chantilly Eulynn Leigh Kashin, 29, 1100 block of Malibu Drive, Anderson, booked at 7 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 42, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
