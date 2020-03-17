Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Sommer Lee Ross, 27, 2200 block of Chevelle Court, Anderson, booked at 2:03 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Jamarius Tywon Fuller, 21, 2300 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 7:03 p.m. Saturday, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.
• Nicole Patricia Ely, 24, 2400 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Carmen Marie Laws, 37, 2400 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 7:24 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Rodney Allen Jones, 45, 700 block of Rustic Road, Anderson, booked at 7:59 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana.
• Douglas Allen Bergfield, 61, 1600 block of West 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 9:18 p.m., habitual traffic offender and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Herbert Christopher Montgomery, 44, 1800 block of Mimosa Lane, Anderson, booked at 11:13 p.m., Saturday, contempt of court.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 19, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jacob Aaron Janner, 24, Elwood, booked at 12:52 a.m., Sunday, battery on a pregnant woman, battery, residential entry, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
• Maya Michael Arends, 18, Oak Lawn, Illinois, booked at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangering another person and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley Anna Cramer, 31, Marion, booked at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.
• Stacy Lynn Carter, 40, homeless, Alexandria, booked at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, possession of a syringe.
• Howard Francis Verbyck, 55, Noblesville, booked at 5:38 a.m., Sunday, operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kelly Rene Lyons-Brewer, 39, 3500 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, violation of pretrial release.
• Tyrell Antuane Davis, 35, 1900 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, booked at 6:28 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Savannah Marie Shanks, 26, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Chase Mitchell Craver, 33, Daleville, booked at 12:46 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxication with a previous conviction, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kindra Kay Whetsel, 41, 500 block of Gene Gustin Way, Anderson, booked at 1:55 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Terry Eugene Adams, 22, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 2:30 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
