JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 226, total in custody 332.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Brady Rogers, 53, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:09 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Craig Alan Carlson, 58, 2000 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Crystal Lynn Watson, 38, 1100 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:19 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Tonya Renay Dehart, 39, 700 block of North Minnesota Avenue. Booked 8:30 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Christopher Lee Geist, 43, 2500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe.
• Marcus Wayne Schuyler, 26, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 4:13 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear.
• Nikki Nicole Strong, 32, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:41 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brandy Lynn Brown, 34, 1500 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 6:08 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua Beau Dale Shanks, 27, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Saturday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Raymond Anthony Waymire Jr., 44, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Steven Earl Powell II, 45, 2700 block of Wright Way, Anderson. Booked 4:47 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• William James Davis, 49, 3600 block of Windsor Way, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support.
• David Shane Kendall, 41, 4400 block of South County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 9:11 a.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence, auto theft, two counts of failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
• John Orville Castor, 43, 900 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 9:23 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Haley Nicole Wykoff, 23, 400 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:21 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Lakia Nateshone Moore, 39, 500 block of West King Street, Kokomo. Booked 6:46 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Charron Contrail Carter, 39, 1700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Anthony M. Brown, 50, 1200 block of St. Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Jeffery Jarod Neal, 29, 600 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:32 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael Leroy Thompson, 48, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and violation of pretrial release.
