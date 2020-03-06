jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dakota Dowe Thompson, 22, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, return to jail by court order.
• Desiree Hollenback, 37, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, theft, possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
• Thomas Wayne Maddox, 41, Elwood, booked at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Brian D. Goul, 57, Indianapolis, booked at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert Edward Hiday, 45, Muncie, booked at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Regina Lynn Alexander, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Aaron Daniel Simmons, 35, Markleville, booked at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, four counts of violation of drug court.
• Ashley Rochelle Grant, 33, 1400 block of Menifee Street, Anderson, booked at 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica Ann Leisure, 40, 5800 block of North Teresa Drive, Alexandria. Booked 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent.
• Glen Edwin Appel Jr., 44, 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Troy Lee Earlywine, 41, homeless. Booked 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
• Vaughn Eugene Pratt Jr., 28, 100 block West Jefferson Street, Elwood. Booked 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, operator never licensed and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Cassidy C. Douglas, 22, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Jackie Owen Scott Jr., 50, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Transition program.
• James Allen Fippen, 43, 2900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of home detention.
• Ethan Pierce Douglas, 21, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Lance William Tweedy, 37, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, battery with no/minor injury.
• Jeremy Michael Johnson, 42, 300 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Kelly Lee Marsh, 36, 100 block of East 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Phyllis Lana Hudson, 53, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:17 a.m. Thursday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Charles Cornelius Elkins, 58, 2100 block of South Washington Street, Marion. Booked 2:36 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason Wayne Hartley, 32, 100 block of South Hodson, Muncie. Booked 5:41 a.m. Thursday, carrying a handgun without a license.
