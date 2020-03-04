These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Shane York, 30, 2600 block of Fowler Street, Anderson, booked at 1:34 p.m. Monday, three counts of contempt of court.
• Chelsea Marie Levell, 22, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:16 p.m. Monday, violation of home detention.
• Ronn Michael Szwec, 24, homeless, booked at 4:14 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of probation violation.
• Andrew David Alexander, 38, 600 block of Hillside Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:28 p.m. Monday, parole violation.
• John Wesley Menifee Jr., 60, 1900 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:30 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Robin H. Cook, 21, 2500 block of Ritter Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:38 p.m. Monday, official misconduct and bribery.
• Ryan Christopher Wheat, 26, Miami Correctional Facility, booked at 6:24 p.m. Monday, return to jail by court order.
• Shane Allen Smith Jr., 42, Muncie, booked at 6:52 p.m. Monday, return to jail by court order.
• Jesse Scott Waymire, 26, 1200 block of Lennox Street, Anderson, booked at 7:08 p.m. Monday, return to jail by court order.
• Antwuan Dayshawn Moody, 27, Miami Correctional Facility, booked at 7:23 p.m. Monday, money laundering, corrupt business influence, participation in criminal gang, dealing in a controlled substance, and return to jail by court order.
• Da Andre Martez Rayford, 23, 2000 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:44 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and return to jail by court order.
• Kristopher Charles Groover, 37, Elwood, booked at 9:47 p.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
• Justin Donald Wilson, 42, 5000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:50 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance.
• Alex Rae Harris, 26, Atlanta, booked at 10:28 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, hold for work release and probation violation.
• Quentin Derrell Blount, 18, 1800 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass, operator never licensed and domestic violence.
• Keshia Marie Gibbs, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, fraud on a financial institution.
• Hope Elizabeth Long, 24, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
• Dustin Scott Morgan, 31, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
