Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 202, total in custody 251.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Scott Wayne Steele, 29, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and sex offender registration violations.
• Zachary Edward Klock, 28, 1500 block of Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, robbery, intimidation, theft, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.
• William Dakota Poor, 26, 1300 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Davis Craig Kessler, 21, 1200 block of Black Hawk, Columbus. Booked 5:13 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Nathan Alan Emshwiller, 34, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Elwood. Booked 6:09 a.m. Thursday, family offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor; domestic battery, is/was a spouse; and battery with injury to someone younger than 14 by someone older than 18.
